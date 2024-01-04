Here Are Some Goofy & Fun Pictures From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai. The groom skipped the usual baraat and Ira opted for a simple outfit in this Bollywood wedding.

The wedding ceremony, in short, was without all the glamour that we mostly associate Bollywood weddings with. The photos instead scream a goofy and fun side of all the family members.