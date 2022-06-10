Britney Spears' Wedding Gatecrashed By Ex-Husband, Police Called
The couple's wedding took place in Southern California.
Pop-star Britney Spears' wedding was gatecrashed by her ex-husband, US media reports. The couple, Spears and Sam Asghari, who were preparing to get married in Southern California were rudely interrupted by her ex-husband, Jason Alexander.
Britney and Jason were briefly married for 55 hours. He was her childhood best friend. He live-streamed his entire process of trespassing, triggering a police response. He told the security guard that he was invited, according to the live-stream.
He is also seen walking into the event, identifying himself and stating, “So here's the inside scoop, guys, on the bullshit wedding.”
Entertainment website TMZ reported that police were called later after things took a turn for the worse.
Britney was also married to dancer Kevin Federline for two years, with whom she has two sons, aged 14 and 15. Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari were reportedly expected to marry on Thursday. They announced their engagement in September last year. They had met on the set of a music video shoot.
She also won a legal battle against her family and was freed from a 13-year conservatorship last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.