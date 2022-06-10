Britney Spears' Wedding Gatecrashed By Ex-Husband, Police Called

Pop-star Britney Spears' wedding was gatecrashed by her ex-husband, US media reports. The couple, Spears and Sam Asghari, who were preparing to get married in Southern California were rudely interrupted by her ex-husband, Jason Alexander.

Britney and Jason were briefly married for 55 hours. He was her childhood best friend. He live-streamed his entire process of trespassing, triggering a police response. He told the security guard that he was invited, according to the live-stream.

He is also seen walking into the event, identifying himself and stating, “So here's the inside scoop, guys, on the bullshit wedding.”