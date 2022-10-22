In Pics: Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora Attend Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party
Farhan Akhtar, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also joined the star-studded Diwali celebration.
Bollywood stars have had a busy week celebrating Diwali with Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and Godrej Group head Tanya Dubash's grand Diwali party on Friday, 21 October. Tanya's star-studded guest list included Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Amrita Rao among others. Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also joined the celebration with their beaus Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also seen with his wife Dolly Sidhwani, arriving at the party.
Take a look at some pictures here:
