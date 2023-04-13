ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon & Others Dazzle at Jio Studios Event
Jio Studios' hosted an event attended by Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and others.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Jio studios hosted a lavish event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house announced several upcoming film and web shows. The event was attended by celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others.
Take a look at the pictures:
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Varun Dhawan Hrithik Roshan Kriti Sanon
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×