In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon & Others Dazzle at Jio Studios Event

Jio Studios' hosted an event attended by Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and others.

Jio studios hosted a lavish event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house announced several upcoming film and web shows. The event was attended by celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others.

Take a look at the pictures:

Topics:  Varun Dhawan   Hrithik Roshan   Kriti Sanon 

