In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & Others Attend Govinda Naam Mera Screening
Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Shashank Khaitan's upcoming crime-comedy, Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The screening for the comedy film was attended by many people from the film fraternity, which include, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others.
Topics: Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Kiara Advani
