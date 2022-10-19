In Photos: Veteran Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Elected Congress President

For the first time in over 23 years, the Congress party elected a president who is not from the Gandhi family, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Over 9,000 delegates of the grand old party voted to elect a new president on 17 October, with the results announced on 19 October.

Kharge defeated Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor by securing 7,897 votes against Tharoor's 1,072 of a total of 9,385 votes.

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi president since 1998. He is also the first first Dalit president in 50 years, and first president from Karnataka since S Nijalingappa in 1969.