In Photos: Veteran Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Elected Congress President
Kharge defeated Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor by securing 7,897 votes against Tharoor's 1,072.
For the first time in over 23 years, the Congress party elected a president who is not from the Gandhi family, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Over 9,000 delegates of the grand old party voted to elect a new president on 17 October, with the results announced on 19 October.
Kharge defeated Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor by securing 7,897 votes against Tharoor's 1,072 of a total of 9,385 votes.
Kharge is the first non-Gandhi president since 1998. He is also the first first Dalit president in 50 years, and first president from Karnataka since S Nijalingappa in 1969.
