In Pics: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi Look Dapper At 'Farzi' Trailer Launch
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and others attended the Farzi trailer launch. The crime drama marks the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. Directed by Raj & DK, Farzi, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 10 February.
Shahid Kapoor vijay sethupathi Farzi
