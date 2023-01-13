Farzi Trailer: How Much Will Shahid Kapoor's 'Get-Rich-Fast' Scheme Cost Him?
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.
The trailer of Raj & DK's upcoming series, Farzi, released on Friday, 13 January. The series stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.
In the trailer, Shahid portrays the role of an artist who finds a way to become rich. He wants to mass-produce nakli notes to make money. On the other end is Vijay's character who works as a police officer. Both characters are eccentric in their tonality.
This marks Shahid and Vijay's first time working in a web series. Raj & DK previously worked on the web series The Family Man. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora.
