In Pics: Rani Mukerji & Kajol Celebrate Dusshera With Sindoor Khela
Cousins Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Tanisha were spotted celebrating Dussehra at a pandal in Mumbai.
Actors and cousins Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji, who were recently busy celebrating the Durga puja festival, were pictured playing with sindoor (vermilion), at a pandal in Mumbai on 5 October, to mark the special occasion of Dussehra. The actors looked stunning in their traditional red and white sarees, as they smeared sindoor on each other's faces. The actors were also joined by their cousin sisters Akanksha Malhotra and Sharbani Mukerji in the celebration.
Take a look at some pictures here.
Topics: Kajol Rani Mukerji Dussehra 2022
