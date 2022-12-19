In Photos: Ranbir-Alia Twin in Argentina Jerseys For the FIFA World Cup Final
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watched the FIFA World Cup Final at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house.
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in Argentina jerseys to support the football team, which eventually won the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. Ranbir, who is a Messi fan, watched the exciting match between Argentina and France with Alia in Mumbai. The two were spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house the same day, in their Argentina jerseys. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ranjan's next directorial, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, starring him and Shraddha Kapoor.
Besides, several other celebrities, like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor, were also spotted at Ranjan's house to watch the FIFA World Cup Final.
Take a look at some pictures here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Arjun Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.