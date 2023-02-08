ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Loved-up Ski Trip With Daughter Malti Marie

"Creating Perfect Moments everyday," Priyanka Chopra wrote while sharing the pictures on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time out of their busy schedules and enjoyed some quality time on their ski vacation with daughter Malti Marie. The Jonas family was also accompanied by their friends on the trip. On 8 February, the couple took to social media to share some glimpses from their memorable trip.

Here, take a look:

Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas   Malti Marie 

