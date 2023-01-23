Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spend a Fun Day at the Beach; See Pics

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She is also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.