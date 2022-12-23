ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi & Others Attend Mohit Rai's Birthday Bash
Mira Rajput opted to wear a black and white slip dress for the birthday bash.
Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and others attended Mohit Rai's birthday bash on Thursday in Khar, Mumbai. Celebrities from the film industry looked glamorous in their primarily black ensembles. Others who attended the party include Aryan Khan, who was seen quickly going into the venue, while Disha Patani and others were all smiles for the paparazzi.
