Taj Divided By Blood Trailer: Stakes Are High In This Naseeruddin Shah-starrer

The trailer follows the story of Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah), the Mughal emperor who is hell-bent on choosing a worthy successor for his throne. His sons must take a stand and fight for the throne if they want to become the next ruling emperor. However, in the midst of this Anarkali (Aditi Rao Hydari) falls in love with Salim and drama ensues. The story seems to follow the quest for power and honour.

The show is produced by Contiloe Digital and it features William Borthwick as the showrunner. Simon Fantauzzo is the writer of the show and Ronald Scalpello is the director.

Taj: Divided By Blood will release on 3 March 2023.