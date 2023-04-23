ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Greeted Their Fans on Eid

On this Eid, Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his little son, AbRam.

Every year, on the occasion of Eid, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet hundreds of their fans gathered outside their respective homes in Mumbai. This year, the Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger carried on with tradition. While SRK greeted his fans with his little one, AbRam, from Mannat, Salman greeted them from his balcony. Here are some pictures.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   Eid 2023 

