In Photos: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Greeted Their Fans on Eid

Every year, on the occasion of Eid, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet hundreds of their fans gathered outside their respective homes in Mumbai. This year, the Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger carried on with tradition. While SRK greeted his fans with his little one, AbRam, from Mannat, Salman greeted them from his balcony. Here are some pictures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Eid 2023
ADVERTISEMENT