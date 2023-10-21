'He Fills My Heart': Ira Khan Shares Heartfelt Note For Fiance Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of photos from her engagement to Nupur Shikhare. Ira also penned a heartfelt note for Nupur. In a couple of the photos, Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta can be seen dancing with Nupur.

"I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it.

And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on.

I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you.

And I love you more," Ira wrote in one of her captions.