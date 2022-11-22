Ira Khan Shares A Fun Video From Her Engagement, Thanks Her Well-Wishers
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dated for two years.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, in the presence of her family and close friends. The two dated for two years before they finally decided to exchange the rings. After the ceremony was over, Ira went on to share a cute snippet from the same. She could not help but thank her near and dear ones for attending the event and cheering her on.
Ira took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the 'wholesome' people in her life, she wrote, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome"
"Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do.
Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more," she added.
Ira wore a stunning red gown and her fiance looked dapper in a black suit at the event. The event was attended by Aamir Khan's ex wife, Kiran Rao and more.
Topics: Aamir Khan Ira Khan
