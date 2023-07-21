'A Pro of Being Aamir Khan's Daughter Is That I Have His Credibility': Ira Khan

In 2020, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to social media to announce the launch of her foundation, Agatsu. Through Agatsu, Ira attempts to provide mental health support and make mental health more accessible and affordable.

The Quint caught up with Ira to speak about her foundation, struggling with depression, how her family helped her through the difficult time, being Aamir Khan's daughter and more.

Speaking about what prompted her to start Agatsu Ira said, "I was working on my play in 2019 and I already knew that I had clinical depression. I was speaking to someone and got to know how AR Rahman had come out about his anxiety and how that prompted him to help somebody dealing with anxiety talk about it. Even though I had all the resources - financial, family support - it still crippled me. I felt that I wasn't being understood. Looking back, that's how Agatsu started."