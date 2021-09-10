ADVERTISEMENT
Sonu Sood begins his Ganesh Chaturthi preparations.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Sonu Sood Ushers in Ganesh Chaturthi by Bringing Ganpati Home
Sonu Sood has begun his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in Maharashtra from Friday, 10 September. Actor Sonu Sood was spotted in Mumbai, getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha to his house. The actor was seen performing a little puja and seeking Ganpati's blessings. He also stopped to pose for the paparazzi.
