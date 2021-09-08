ADVERTISEMENT
Shilpa Shetty with the Ganesha idol.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Home
Shilpa Shetty's preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi have begun.
Maharashtra is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, which starts from Friday, 11 September. On Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai, getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha home.
Shilpa posed for the paparazzi with her Ganesha idol before getting into the car and driving home.
