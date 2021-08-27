Sonu Sood Meets Kejriwal, Becomes Ambassador of 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme
The philanthropist-actor has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Delhi's mentorship programme for children.
Philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood was, on Friday, 27 August, appointed as the brand ambassador of 'Desh ke Mentor' – Delhi government's mentorship programme for underprivileged, schoolgoing children.
The announcement of the appointment came after the actor met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Friday.
"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will," Sood said in a joint press conference with the chief minister.
The newly-introduced Desh Ke Mentor initiative has been designed for children studying in Delhi's government schools, and is being touted as India's largest mentoring programme.
"3 lakh young professionals will guide and mentor 10 lakh Delhi Govt School Students for a bright future," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote in a tweet.
During the press conference, Kejriwal appealed to the educated professionals of the country to lend their services to the Delhi government's initiative, wherein they can volunteer to mentor students of the city's government schools. He noted that Sood had also agreed to serve as a mentor in the programme.
"Today, you have been presented with an opportunity to do good work. Even if you are able to guide and help 1 child, I don't think there can be a greater service to the nation," Sood remarked in the press conference.
