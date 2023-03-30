Freida Pinto to Masie Williams: Celebs Attending Dior’s Fall 2023 Show In Mumbai

Dior, the multinational European luxury fashion house, is all set to present its latest Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai's Gateway of India on 30 March.

Dior's ready-to-wear accessory launch is in collaboration with a Mumbai-based atelier, Chankaya, and a craftsmanship school for women led by Karishma Swali. The show will feature stunning backdrops of Mumbai's historical architecture overlooking the skyline, along with leading industry experts and celebrities.

Here's a list of all the A-listers attending Dior's Fall 2023 show in Mumbai: