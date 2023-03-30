ADVERTISEMENT

Freida Pinto to Masie Williams: Celebs Attending Dior’s Fall 2023 Show In Mumbai

Dior's Fall 2023 show will be held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Dior, the multinational European luxury fashion house, is all set to present its latest Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai's Gateway of India on 30 March.

Dior's ready-to-wear accessory launch is in collaboration with a Mumbai-based atelier, Chankaya, and a craftsmanship school for women led by Karishma Swali. The show will feature stunning backdrops of Mumbai's historical architecture overlooking the skyline, along with leading industry experts and celebrities.

Here's a list of all the A-listers attending Dior's Fall 2023 show in Mumbai:

1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

2. Anushka Sharma

3. Masie Williams

4. Freida Pinto

5. Cara Delevingne

6. Simone Ashley

7. Bryan Yambao

8. Princess Gauravi Kumari

9. Juhi Godambe

10. Phakphum Romsaithong

11. Nattawin Wattanagitiphat

