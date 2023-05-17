ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Esha Gupta Makes Cannes Film Festival Debut in Gorgeous White Gown

Actor Esha Gupta made her Cannes Film Festival debut on Tuesday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Actor-model Esha Gupta turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The gorgeous actor looked stunning in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. This marked her debut at the film festival, where she opted to wear a design by the brand Nicolas Jebran. She is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on 16 May to 27 May 2023.

Topics:  Esha Gupta   Cannes 2023 

