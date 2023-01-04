In Photos: Who's Captain Shiva Chauhan, First Woman Officer Deployed at Siachen?
Captain Shiva Chauhan has been deployed at Kumar Post, Siachen, for a period of three months.
Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the Siachen Glacier, known to be the highest battlefield in the world.
She bagged the frontline post on 2 January 2023, after rigorous training and an arduous climb. Captain Chauhan has been deployed at the Kumar post, Siachen, for a period of three months.
Captain Chouhan, who hails from Rajasthan, is a Bengal Sapper. The team of Sappers, under her leadership, will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks at the glacier.
The Quint looks at other recent achievements of women officers in the Indian Armed Forces.
