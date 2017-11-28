Major Girish’s Family Recalls the Memories of a Father, Son & Hero

(This story was first published on 29 November 2019. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives)

“If life is not measured in the number of breaths we take, but in the moments that take our breath away, Akshay lived much longer than most others ever do,” said Meghana Girish.

Major Akshay Girish, an officer with Indian Army’s 51 Engineer Regiment of the Bengal Sappers, lost his life during his attempt to neutralise the terrorists. On 29 November 2016, terrorists disguised in police uniforms had attacked an army unit at Nagrota in Jammu.