ADVERTISEMENT

Irrfan: A Life in Movies: Vishal Bhardwaj & Others on What Irrfan Means to Them

Here are some excerpts from Shubhra Gupta's book on Irrfan, 'Irrfan: A Life in Movies."

Tanisha Bagchi
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Film critic Shubhra Gupta has penned a book on late actor Irrfan, titled 'Irrfan: A Life in Movies.' Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book delves into Irrfan's life and achievements - starting from his days at the National School of Drama (NSD) to his television days and his success in the film industry.

Notable voices from the world of cinema, including Vishal Bhardwaj, Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Bhatt, speak about what Irrfan means to them, working with him and how they will remember him. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also speaks about meeting Irrfan at NSD, working with him, the qualities that made him so popular and more.

The book is priced at Rs 899.

Also Read

8 Years of ‘Piku’: Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pics Ft Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan

8 Years of ‘Piku’: Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pics Ft Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×