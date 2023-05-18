ADVERTISEMENT

'Blessed': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share Unseen Pics From Ardaas

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13 May in New Delhi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi. The happy couple shared a couple of pictures from the ardaas. They wrote, "ARDAAS, Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'Overwhelmed With The Love': Parineeti Chopra On Engagement To Raghav Chadha

'Overwhelmed With The Love': Parineeti Chopra On Engagement To Raghav Chadha

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Parineeti Chopra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×