Arti Singh Shares Unseen Pics From Her Wedding With Dipak Chauhan

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on 25 April.

Television actor Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25 April in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding took place at the ISKON Temple.

Taking to social media on 29 April, Arti shared a bunch of unseen pictures from her wedding day. The actor also shared pictures of her mother, brother Krushna Abhishek, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, their sons and other family members.

