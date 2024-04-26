Arti Singh Ties The Knot With Dipak Chauhan In Mumbai; First Photos Out

Arti Singh, who became popular after her participation in Bigg Boss 13, tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan on Thursday (25 April). The wedding ceremony took place in an ISCON temple and was an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The first official photo of the newlyweds has surfaced on the internet. Arti wore a red lehenga, while Dipak chose a white sherwani for the occasion.