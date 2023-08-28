In Pics: Armaan Malik Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Aashna Shroff

On Monday, singer Armaan Malik took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his proposal to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff. He wrote in his caption, "And our forever has only just begun (white heart emoji)."

Aashna also shared the photos and wrote, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you (white heart emoji)." The first picture she posted showed her laughing hard as Armaan got down on one knee to put a ring around her finger.

The couple have been reportedly dating since 2019. But kept their relationship private.