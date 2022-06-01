‘Concerts in India Need Better Management’: Armaan Malik After KK’s Death
Several fans have alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert in Kolkata.
Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to talk about how concerts in India need ‘better management, medical, and emergency facilities’ a day after playback singer KK passed away following his concert in Kolkata.
Armaan wrote, “Concerts in India need better mgmt, medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans.”
Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur retweeted the tweet and wrote, “This (crying emoji)”
A Twitter user asked why artistes don’t ask for better facilities in their contracts, “Armaan Malik, you guys give money to talent agencies as they make business out of you, why cant you put a condition in contract about having an Ambulance, a good Dr and other basic facilities always with you , it's a must , we can't keep losing singers like this.”
Armaan responded to the comment, “FYI many artists don’t even have show contracts w promoters & if they are at a level where they do & they were properly followed we wouldn’t have to see a day like this. When artists stick to their contracts and don’t budge, promoters say ‘attitude bahut hai, maangein toh dekho’ (promoters say, ‘You have a lot of attitude, look at the demands).”
He added, “And henceforth that artist is not booked and then his live business suffers (which is the main income for any artist in this country) coz we don’t make money singing songs. Guess you didn’t know that either. We would all want these facilities for our shows, do we get them? NO.”
Expressing his condolences after KK’s passing, Armaan had tweeted, “Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore.”
Singer KK passed away at the age of 53 after his concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. Several fans have shared videos allegedly from the concert wherein KK seems uncomfortable because of the heat in the ‘overcrowded’ auditorium. Many have blamed the management for KK’s condition.
NDTV reported that 7000 people showed up for KK’s performance even though the venue had the capacity of about 2400 people.
