‘Concerts in India Need Better Management’: Armaan Malik After KK’s Death

Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to talk about how concerts in India need ‘better management, medical, and emergency facilities’ a day after playback singer KK passed away following his concert in Kolkata.

Armaan wrote, “Concerts in India need better mgmt, medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans.”