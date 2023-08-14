Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Passes Away at 68

Actor Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday, 12 August, as per a report by ANI. The last rites were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities and friends of Ankita from the television industry visited the actor's home to pay their last respects.
