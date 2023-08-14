ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Passes Away at 68

Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Passes Away at 68

Celebrities and friends of Ankita from the television industry visited the actor's home to pay their last respects.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday, 12 August, as per a report by ANI. The last rites were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities and friends of Ankita from the television industry visited the actor's home to pay their last respects.

Also Read

'Still Feels So Fresh': Ankita Lokhande On 14 Years of 'Pavitra Rishta'

'Still Feels So Fresh': Ankita Lokhande On 14 Years of 'Pavitra Rishta'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ankita Lokhande 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×