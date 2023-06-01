'Still Feels So Fresh': Ankita Lokhande On 14 Years of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note as her hit TV show Pavitra Rishta completes 14 years. The show which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talked about shows in India. In her Instagram note, Ankita spoke about her experience working on the show.
She wrote in the note, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!!
And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also ,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.."
"Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever," she added.
The focus of the series was a married couple named Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita). It revolved primarily around the struggles of a middle-class married couple. The pair become household names after the success of the show.
Sushant catapulted into fame as he went on to do films like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni. He passed away on 14 June 2020.
Ankita will next be seen in a film called Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)