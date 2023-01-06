ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Pandey & Navya Nanda Are Holidaying With 'The Archies' Actor Vedang Raina
'The Archies' stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina, among others.
i
The Archies actor Vedang Raina recently took to Instagram to share some glimpses of his Thailand vacation with his friends, including Ananya Pandey and Navya Nanda. In his pictures from Phuket, the actor is seen sporting a casual beach-side look, in his white shirt and black shades. Whereas, Ananya opted for a green bikini with white pants and Navya chose a yellow top for the breezy evening. Vedang captioned his post, "Hello 2023".
Here, take a look:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×