Gucci Cruise 2024 Pics: Alia Bhatt Finally Reveals What Was in Her Little Bag

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show.

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut as Gucci's first Indian Global Ambassador at their 2024 Cruise runway show in Seoul, South Korea. Several pictures of the Heart of Stone star surfaced on the internet on 16 May following the event, wherein she could be seen dressed in a little black dress.

However, the little transparent Gucci handbag that Alia carried to the event became part of the discussion among netizens.

Taking to Instagram on 17 May, Alia finally revealed what she was carrying in her transparent bag. The actor shared a couple of photos from the show and humourously captioned her post, "yes the bag was empty @gucci #guccicruise24."

