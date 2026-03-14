Young India Loves Cricket, Plays Stocks – How They Clashed on 8-9 March!

Eighty-seven thousand (87,000) people in the blue-packed Narendra Modi Stadium! Seven hundred and fifty (750) million concurrent online viewers! All erupted in uncontrollable triumph when Jacob Duffy was caught off Abhishek Sharma. Digital viewership had hit a peak concurrent count of 68 million during the match, considered a global streaming record for any live sporting event. New Zealand was crushed by 96 runs, India’s first victory over the Kiwis in any T-20 World Cup encounter. Earlier, India had posted 255-5, the highest total in any final. India was the first country to win successive crowns in the championship; and the first host to lift the cup. A 10-second ad slot cost Rs 50 lakhs, or $ 55,000. Premium tickets sold for Rs 12 lakhs, or $ 15,000. These records and encomiums were breathtaking. Crackers boomed and people danced in the streets all through that Sunday night, perhaps through to breakfast.

Sharp at 9.15 am on Monday, the stock markets opened to a brutal rout. Hostilities in the Middle East had violently escalated through the weekend. Prognosis of a quick capitulation by Iran stood smashed. The beleaguered country had dug in, weathering lethal American/Israeli bombs, but hitting back, spraying drones and ballistic missiles all over the region. Korean markets opened with a ten percent crash. Oil leapt to $ 115 per barrel. The rupee skid past 92/dollar. Indian markets were pummeled by nearly two percent, wiping out over Rs 9 lakh cr, or $ 100 bn, in investor’s wealth.

Young Indians, who are huge cricket fans, who had been euphoric just a few hours ago, sobered up quickly. Why? Because these very young Indians had powered India’s phenomenal, surging equity cult. They had won big on Sunday night. But they had lost prodigiously on Monday morning.

Anecdotally, it was the mother of cricket victories, but it seemed to have the briefest of ecstatic celebrations.