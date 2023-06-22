Yoga, Soft Power: What Modi’s ‘Bend Over Backwards’ Diplomacy Means for India-US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States is not only about meeting President Joe Biden and his officials, addressing the US Congress, or working out technology deals which will be done mainly on 22 June. An important part of the US visit has been about what is called "soft power.”

Power and influence of the country are not merely a sum total of its GDP and military might, "soft power” plays a significant role in the ways a country exercises its influence and Indian prime ministers have been acutely aware of its importance, especially when visiting a country like the US.

This is what Modi’s participation at the 9th International Yoga Day at the United Nations in New York on 21 June, Wednesday has been all about. He skillfully used the occasion to link it to another important aspect of Indian soft power—its participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.