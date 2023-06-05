Fabricated Tweet From Joe Biden About Rahul Gandhi’s US Visit Shared as Real

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by United States President Joe Biden about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to America is going viral on social media.
What does the tweet say?: The tweet mocks Gandhi and applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It reads, "We welcome Rahul Gandhi to the USA. But just because India has become free from open defecation under the leadership of Narendra Modi, it doesn't mean that you can come to my country to s*** in open whenever you want. (sic)"
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Biden's '@POTUS' account on Twitter and found no such tweet.
We found a tweet made at 18:30 on 31 May 2023 that matched the time and date as seen in the viral screenshot.
However, the tweet was about a bipartisan budget agreement and did not mention anything about Gandhi or PM Modi.
The engagement on the tweet differs as this screenshot is recent.
We also checked the archives of the account on Wayback Machine from 31 May and 1 June but found no traces of the viral tweet either.
Next, we checked Biden’s profile on Social Blade, a social media analytics tool and found no deleted tweets on the mentioned date.
Conclusion: Clearly, an edited tweet made by Biden about Gandhi and Modi is going viral as real.
