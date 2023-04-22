World Earth Day: Intersectionality of Poetry & Climate Action Nuances a Shift

The climate movement over the years has become significantly prominent —tirelessly campaigning for initiatives, discourses, and policies that address the causes and mitigate the impact of climate change. Yet the dominant policy approach has been linear and limited in action, missing the urgent need for a fundamental cultural transformation of mindset—the one founded upon care.

Richard Louv in his book The Nature Principle: Reconnecting with Life in a Virtual Age says, "We cannot protect something we do not love, we cannot love what we do not know, and we cannot know what we do not see. Or hear. Or sense." Poetry's interplay of cognition, creativity, and care without letting go of the complexity, can lead the way to truly sense, know, love, and hopefully protect.

Poets like Mary Oliver left behind a reservoir of poetry that talks about being with nature. Her work is a form of advocacy if one looks at it from an ecocritical lens—but it is also much more than that. It is immersive and experiential. It is a way of connecting with nature through wonderment and curiosity—faculties responsible for the most critical innovations.

"Listening to Mary Oliver's poems while attending to different senses during the nature walk took me back to my childhood, it was healing in ways I cannot articulate," says Vishal, a participant of 'A Lyrical Walk' by Dillipoetry—a literary space that hosts poetic healing forest walks based on the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku (literally, forest bathing) in the city forests of New Delhi.

"When it is time, we will herd into the bunker of the earth/ to join the lost animals—pig-footed bandicoot, giant sea snail, woolly mammoth. No sound of chainsaws, only/ the soft swish of dead forests, pressing our heads/ to the lake’s floor, a blanket of leaves to make fossils/ of our femurs and last suppers," cautions Tishani Doshi in her absurdly visual poem 'Species'.

The poem sets up a museum in the future exhibiting the remnants of our extinct species, stressing one to question the 'supreme' humankind's many 'feats'. With its innate ability to offer empathy, a poem such as this, catapults one out of complacency and holds the capacity to shock one into action if need be.