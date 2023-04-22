World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle Highlights the Effects of Climate Change

Global warming is one of the most alarming issues right now. We can already see the effects of global warming such as the ongoing heat waves. Google has taken the initiative to celebrate World Earth Day 2023 via a doodle today, Saturday, 22 April. The Google Doodle today is trying to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of climate change and how it can affect us if not controlled immediately. The doodle has a strong message for everyone.
It is important to note that World Earth Day is observed on 22 April, every year. People organize different events and programs to talk about climate change and how disastrous it will get in future. The Google Doodle today, Saturday, also speaks about global warming in a creative manner. It is sure to attract the attention of users.
On World Earth Day, Google is promoting environmental protection. The doodle is trying to talk about the several steps included in our day-to-day lives that will allow fighting against global warming.
Google Doodle Today: Know Details
The Google Doodle today, on World Earth Day, is trying to portray certain choices that we can make to eliminate global warming and bring positive changes in the climate.
It starts from the way we travel to our electricity consumption, the food we eat, and the items we buy.
Every small change in our daily lifestyle can have a huge impact on our climate. We must make the changes cautiously to decrease the worst climate change impact that the world is facing as of now.
As per the details mentioned on Google's blog, it says, "opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practising a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible," can help to fight against climate change.
To know more about the doodle on Saturday, you must check the creative art and read more about it. We should all work towards building a future that is free from global warming and its harmful effects. It is high time we take the necessary steps otherwise it can be too late.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)