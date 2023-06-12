World Child Labour Day: Do Indian Laws Safeguard Minors Against Exploitation?

The crime of child trafficking is also deeply linked with child labour and the cycle of abuse. Children being subjected to all kinds of violence is extremely common, and are left even more vulnerable to social inequality and discrimination.

A majority of these cases happen due to the wide and unregulated presence of illegal placement agencies across the country that lure children from rural regions of the country to unpaid work in urban centres.

In India, the engagement of children in unfavourable or hazardous employment conditions is regulated under the Child Labour (Prohibition And Regulation) Act of 1986. The act completely prohibits the employment of children below the age of 14 in all occupations. It also lays out similar provisions for adolescents and implements stricter punishment for the employers of such establishments. The Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India has even issued an SOP for the enforcement of this act in the year 2017.