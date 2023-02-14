Death of a 14-Year-Old Inside a Delhi Factory & the Ugly Reality of Child Labour

"Alok...mera bachha...(my child)... lift...supervisor," Manju Devi, 32, repeated these words in loop as she sat outside her house in Metro Vihar in outer north Delhi's Bawana district on Monday, 13 February afternoon.

A day ago her son, 14-year-old son Alok, was crushed to death after he got trapped inside a lift shaft at a cooler factory in Bawana. "They trapped my son in the lift and killed him," alleged Manju, as she cradled her two-year-old daughter in her lap.

An FIR under sections pertaining culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery has been filed at the Narela Industrial Area police station. The factory supervisor has been arrested, said DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar.

A class eight student, Alok was one of Manju and Ramesh's five children.