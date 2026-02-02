Supreme Court Directs Centre To Review 'Self Declaration' of Caste in Census

The Supreme Court of India has recently addressed concerns regarding the methodology for caste enumeration in the upcoming 2027 national census.

The Court refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that questioned the procedures for recording, classifying, and verifying caste data, but directed the Centre and the Registrar General to consider the suggestions raised by the petitioner. The 2027 census will be the first comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931 and is set to be fully digital.