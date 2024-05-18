Who Benefits From the Deferment of the Lok Sabha Election in Anantnag-Rajouri?

One of the great mysteries that prevails in the present Lok Sabha elections is why the polling date for the recently created Anantnag-Rajouri constituency has been delayed from 7 May to 25 May.

Some observers in Jammu and Kashmir have been left wondering if it could possibly be connected to the fact that the Backerwal tribespeople, and some Gujjars too, herd their sheep and goats up the paths to higher ground for the summer months at just about this time of year.

Indeed, more and more tribal shepherds, their families and herds have been moving on a daily basis over the past couple of weeks. Some observers are of the opinion that they will not be able to exercise their franchise in those upper reaches of the mountains.

Tanveer Ahmed Khan, a one-time candidate for the Lok Sabha elections (from the then Anantnag constituency) and a keen political observer of the area, estimates that 50,000 such citizens may move between the beginning of this month and the new polling date.