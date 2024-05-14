J&K Polls: How High Voter Turnout Takes a Hit on BJP’s Strategy in the Valley

The record voter turnout in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency (highest since 1996) is likely to complicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) electoral strategy in Kashmir. The party appeared to have banked on low turnout considering that the fragmentation of the Valley’s political space will yield votes for new players (most of whom are accused of being BJP’s proxies) that have joined the fray.

Now, with the turnout finishing at 38 percent (in 2019, the turnout was 14.43 per cent), which is huge for a constituency that has historically sided with separatist-led poll boycott calls, it is likely that the very regional parties that the BJP wanted to keep at bay will emerge as victors.

The Srinagar city looked completely deserted on 13 May, Monday save for the occasional traffic. The voters were walking in twos and threes to the polling stations to cast their ballot. The Quint toured at least seven polling booths across different parts of Srinagar to gauge the public mood.