From BRICS to Trade: How Lula’s Fourth Term Could Reshape Ties with India

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has won a massive election victory, giving him an unprecedented fourth term that will place him amongst the longest serving democratic leaders.

In defeating Flavio Bolsonaro, a candidate favoured and reportedly aided by US President Trump, Lula’s victory has resulted in a major geopolitical upset and also broken the momentum of right-wing victories in Latin American countries such as those in Argentina, Ecuador Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The election has also given a lifeline to BRICS, the alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates; since a Bolsonaro victory may have seen Brazil walk out of the organisation on which the Global South and India set much store.