From BRICS to Trade: How Lula’s Fourth Term Could Reshape Ties with India

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has won a massive election victory, giving him an unprecedented fourth term that will place him amongst the longest serving democratic leaders.
In defeating Flavio Bolsonaro, a candidate favoured and reportedly aided by US President Trump, Lula’s victory has resulted in a major geopolitical upset and also broken the momentum of right-wing victories in Latin American countries such as those in Argentina, Ecuador Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica and Honduras.
The election has also given a lifeline to BRICS, the alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates; since a Bolsonaro victory may have seen Brazil walk out of the organisation on which the Global South and India set much store.
Recall Lula visited New Delhi in February this year for a state visit during which he also attended the second India-AI Impact Summit. In his talks with Prime Minister Modi, the two sides discussed a range of issues covering trade, defence, critical minerals, digital cooperation and pharmaceuticals.