Ukraine Crisis: NATO Won't Give Up But Russian Aggression Is West's Price To Pay

As the chances of a long-drawn, painful war of attrition on European mainland becomes increasingly likely with each passing day, one needs to point out that the Western policy elites had always known that the inclusion of Ukraine into NATO was a red line whose crossing would cause a ‘neuralgic and concrete’ response from Russia.

Dwight D Eisenhower, NATO’s first supreme allied commander, wanted to wrap up the western military alliance by 1961. On assuming office in 1951, he had remarked: