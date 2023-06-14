West Bengal Panchayat Polls: TMC, BJP Fight It Out in a Violent Litmus Test

"The BJP knows that it is not in a position to contest the West Bengal panchayat elections. That is why it is creating this nuisance," Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told The Quint on the allegations of violence being orchestrated by the state's ruling party ahead of the 2023 panchayat polls.

Several violent clashes were reported across West Bengal after the announcement of panchayat elections last week, which are scheduled to be held on 8 July. Sporadic clashes broke out in several districts, including Murshidabad, East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Coochbehar, and East Midnapore. A Congress worker was also allegedly killed in Murshidabad on Friday, 9 June.