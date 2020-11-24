In Alliance Again, How Will The Left-Cong Navigate Bengal 2021?

“Of course the BJP is our main opposition- not just in West Bengal but also nationally. They are ideologically and politically completely opposed to us. But that being said, we are not ready to give an inch to Mamata Banerjee either. The TMC needs to go, but they can’t be replaced by the BJP. That is our position”, said Shatarup Ghosh, CPI(M) leader.

In the 2019 elections, the Left votes, largely en masse, shifted to the BJP. The BJP got almost 1.5 crore more votes than it did in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Of these 1.5 crores, around a crore votes came from the Left voters. I agree. But the rest came from the TMC voters. So it’s not like only the Left contributed to the BJP’s success”, says Shatarup.

But have they figured out why this shift happened?

The Left says that after 2011, and especially after 2016, TMC violence against Left cadres, especially in the districts increased.

“There was violence in our rallies, in our meetings and even our offices were taken over”, Shatarup says.