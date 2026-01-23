India's Davos Obsession Is Now a Vanity Project

If the cheerleaders of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu have their way, the World Economic Forum at Davos might as well be renamed the World Telugu-pride Forum. Cynical jesters of Gen Z may well approve of that as having an appropriate abbreviation. Truly WTF!

While global leaders and policymakers meet at the Swiss Alps to discuss profound changes sweeping geopolitics and geoeconomics, Indian chief ministers, politicians, and industrialists are generating jibes, jabs, and memes in social media posts that lampoon a wannabe attitude and a waste of taxpayer money because a lot of what they do in the European jamboree may well be done in India.

“They allow state chief ministers to travel at public expense to sign MoUs or hold meetings that can be held right here—Mumbai, MP, Assam, AP— wherever. Worse, they publish photos to make us cringe! The world laughs!” read senior finance journalist Sucheta Dalal's well-crafted post on X.